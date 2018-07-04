FC Dallas sells Mauro Diaz to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC

One of the top playmakers in MLS is on the move after a transfer to the United Arab Emirates.

FC Dallas announced on Tuesday that Mauro Diaz has been transfered to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC of the UAE Arabian Gulf League. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the club.

“I know this may not be the most ideal time to say goodbye, especially in a season in which we are doing so well but, this is a great opportunity for my family and for me,” Diaz said. “I will always be thankful for everything. I want you to know you will always be in my heart.”

Diaz was in the midst of his sixth season with FC Dallas. The 27-year-old midfielder started 84 matches during his time with the club, scoring 23 goals while providing 44 assists.

An injury limited the Argentinian star in 2017 but Diaz went on to make 12 appearances for the team in 2018, providing two goals and eight assists.

“Mauro has been an incredible player to work with and a remarkable contributor during his time with FC Dallas,” said head coach Oscar Pareja. “We wish him nothing but the very best as he takes this next step in his career.”

FC Dallas takes on Atlanta United on Wednesday.