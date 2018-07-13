FIFA president Infantino confirms winter dates for 2022 World Cup

The 2022 World Cup will officially be played on a winter schedule.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be played between Nov. 21 and Dec. 18. Infantino added that leagues around the world have been informed of the change, giving each league four years to adjust their domestic schedules to fit the tournament.

In addition, Infantino added that no decision has been made over the size of the tournament. As things stand, the 2022 tournament will be a 32-team event although that could shift to a 48-team competition. The 2026 World Cup, set to be held in the U.S., will be a 48-team World Cup.

The 2018 World Cup continues Saturday with the third-place match between England and Belgium before wrapping up on Sunday as Croatia takes on France.

