Friday Kickoff: Cavani interested in Real Madrid move, Juventus open to Higuain sale and more

Two South American stars look like they could be on the move this summer.

With rumors swirling linking the forward with a move to the club, Edinson Cavani is reportedly open to a move to Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta says the club is considering selling Gonzalo Higuain as rumors linking the forward to AC Milan continue. (REPORT)

Germany football federation president Reinhard Grindel denied Mesut Ozil’s allegations of racism, but admitted the federation has mishandled the situation surrounding the midfielder. (REPORT)

Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke’s appeal of his 10-year ban was denied by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. (REPORT)

Miralem Pjanic say a lot of the rumors surrounding his potential Juventus departure are “not true”. (REPORT)

Mario Mandzukic is reportedly not interested in a proposed move to Borussia Dortmund. (REPORT)

Werder Bremen has signed midfielder Davy Klassen. (REPORT)

