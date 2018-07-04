Happy 4th of July from the team at SBI Soccer

It is the Fourth of July, the day to celebrate our country’s independence, as well as to enjoy a holiday.

This year, it is also a day to rest and recover during a break in what has been one of the most exciting and dramatic World Cups of all time. Play resumes on Friday with the quarterfinals kicking off. Today will be a good day to reflect on the craziness of the Round of 16, while looking ahead to some exciting upcoming matchups.

As many of you enjoy your trips to the beach, the park and the grill, tonight will offer a good slate of MLS matches to help satisfy those of you with soccer cravings after what has been an incredible summer of soccer so far.

MLS has set up a healthy slate of matches tonight, which should help give you something to enjoy while you digest your holiday meal. Here are the matches on tap:

7p.m. – Minnesota United vs. Toronto FC

8 p.m. – FC Dallas vs. Atlanta United

9 p.m. – Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders

10 p.m. – Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City

10:30 p.m. – LA Galaxy vs. D.C, United

We here at SBI are enjoying the holiday as well, and are taking it easy today. That said, be sure to check in for updates of tonight’s action, and any other soccer news that may be making the rounds.

Have a Happy Independence Day.