Jonathan Amon signs new deal with FC Nordsjælland

Jonathan Amon’s play with FC Nordsjælland has earned the American winger a new contract.

FC Nordsjælland announced on Tuesday that the 19-year-old winger has signed a new deal that will run for four additional years through the 2022 campaign.

“I am very pleased with this extension,” Amon said. “The coaches and everyone around the club are so skilled and are so good at developing me that I have now extended to summer 2022 is perfect.

“It’s not just a football player but also a person that I’ve developed a lot here through the character development program, and it’s also a really important aspect for me and my development.”

Amon, who has featured for the U.S. U-20s, made 10 appearances and scored two goals for the club last season.