Juan Carlos Osorio will not return as Mexico National Team manager

Juan Carlos Osorio’s time as Mexico National Team manager has come to an end.

The Mexican Federation (FMF) announced on Friday that the 56-year-old will not be returning to his position after much speculation regarding his future. Osorio led El Tri to a place in this summer’s World Cup in Russia but crashed out at the Round of 16 to Brazil.

Osorio was offered a new deal after this summer’s tournament, according to Goal, but the Colombian eventually turned it down. He has also been linked with a move to the U.S. Men’s National Team but no official approach by the U.S. Soccer Federation has been reported.

El Tri had a record of 33-9-10 under Osorio who took over as manager in 2015 from Brazilian outfit Sao Paolo.

“I’m using this message to send my sincerest thanks to Mexico fans, to the Mexican federation, to the employees in the high-performance center and, especially, to all the players with whom I had the privilege to work with during this period as head coach of the Mexican National Team, a job I carried out with commitment, passion, and pride,” Osorio said in a statement released by the FMF.

After a deep analysis and discussion, Juan Carlos Osorio has decided to step down of the head coach charge. We are thankful for the passion and commitment you gave every match. #PasiónyOrgullo 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/lm48EdKuCb — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) July 27, 2018

Mexico’s 1-0 group stage win over defending World Cup champs Germany in Russia this summer was one of Osorio’s greatest results as manager. However, the Colombian also saw some lows with the 7-0 defeat to Chile at the 2016 Copa America Centenario being the lowest.

Former Guadalajara manager Matias Almeyda and current Club America boss Miguel Herrera are two names mentioned as possible replacements for Osorio.

Mexico’s next matches come this September against Uruguay on the seventh in Houston before facing the United States four days later in Nashville.