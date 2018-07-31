LA Galaxy’s Efrain Alvarez remains open to USMNT switch

Efrain Alvarez is one of the top U.S.-eligible prospects out there and the 16-year-old remains open to an international switch.

The Los Angeles Galaxy product switched his youth national team allegiance to Mexico in 2016, but stated to MLS Soccer that he is open to playing for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

“I’m not closing the door on anyone. I could still play for the U.S. or I could keep playing for Mexico. But I’m with Mexico right now and that’s my focus,” Alvarez said.

Born in Los Angeles, Cali., Alvarez made one youth national team appearance for the United States in 2015, scoring in a 2-0 U-15 win over Uruguay. Since his switch to Mexico, Alvarez has seen time with the U-15’s and the U-17’s.

“Something happened with the U.S., and then Mexico came knocking on my door, and I tried it and I liked it there,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez definitely has the potential to be a talented player with his goalscoring record speaking for itself. He has four goals in four youth team appearances internationally, plus six goals in seven appearances in the USL with LA Galaxy II.

He has also been chosen to participate in the 2018 MLS Homegrown Game against Tigres’ U-20 side in Atlanta, with the league knowing his potential.

“I’m happy to be called up [to the 2018 MLS Homegrown Game] and honestly I’m just grateful for everything that MLS does for us,” Alavarez said after the team’s first training session Sunday afternoon. “I’m ready to give the best for MLS in the game. I know some of the guys here and I’m excited to play with them.”

Alvarez will expect to miss LA Galaxy II’s next match on Aug. 1, but could be back for their showdown against San Antonio on Saturday.