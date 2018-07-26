SBISoccer.com

LAFC's Carlos Vela voted 2018 MLS All-Star captain

LAFC's Carlos Vela voted 2018 MLS All-Star captain

Featured

LAFC's Carlos Vela voted 2018 MLS All-Star captain

LAFC forward Carlos Vela has been voted by fans as the captain of the 2018 MLS All-Star team. 

Other candidates included Atlanta United’s Michael Parkhurst, New York Red Bulls’ Bradley Wright-Phillips, and Portland Timbers’ Diego Valeri.

The MLS All-Stars will take on Italian giants Juventus at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 1 in Atlanta.

Vela has quickly become a fan favorite for the expansion side in his first year in Major League Soccer. Through 14 matches played, Vela has seven goals and five assists for LAFC.

Vela also represented Mexico at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he scored a goal for El Tri and led them to the round of 16 before losing 2-0 to Brazil.

Vela is joined by fellow LAFC teammate Laurent Ciman on the MLS All-Star squad.

, , , Featured, Major League Soccer, MLS- LAFC

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home