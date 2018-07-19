Loons strikers shine to help down Revs

When you have an in-form striker in your arsenal, your team is always going to cause problems offensively. Anytime another player can chip in, that’s an added bonus.

Minnesota United’s dangerous duo of Darwin Quintero and Christian Ramirez chipped in a goal apiece to help the Loons to a 2-1 home win over the New England Revolution on Wednesday.

Ramirez kicked off things in the fifth minute as he chipped Matt Turner for his fifth goal of the season.

A busy first-half for the Minnesota offense continued as Quintero rifled past Turner in stoppage time. The Colombian now has seven goals this season in his debut MLS campaign.

The Revs battled back quickly in the second-half through Diego Fagundez’s penalty kick. Kelyn Rowe was fouled by Alexi Gomez which allowed Fagundez to score his seventh goal of the year.

Former Revs keeper Bobby Shuttlesworth came up big as the match went on, keeping Fagundez from doubling his tally. The 31-year-old also made saves on Krisztian Nemeth and Scott Caldwell to preserve the home win.

Shuttlesworth made six saves in total as Minnesota claimed their third win of July. Turner made five saves but ultimately New England suffered their second straight defeat.

The Loons (8-11-1) remain at home for a date with LAFC on Sunday, while New England (7-6-7) travels to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Man of the Match

Quintero scored the all important second goal for Minnesota and continued being a huge player for his team.

Moment of the Match

Ramirez’s chip pumped the home fans up early at TCF Bank Stadium while Quintero added insurance before halftime.

Match to Forget

Forwards Teal Bunbury and Juan Agudelo were both quiet in the loss, failing to have a shot on goal.