Mark Geiger selected to referee Colombia-England round of 16 game

Mark Geiger will take charge of a World Cup knockout-round match for the second straight tournament.

The 43-year-old American was selected as the referee for Tuesday’s round of 16 clash between Colombia and England.

The game is the third of the tournament of the New Jersey native, who took charge of Portugal’s win over Morocco and South Korea’s triumph over Germany in the group stage.

Geiger, who is a regular MLS referee, also refereed the round of 16 match between France and Nigeria four years ago.

Assistant referees Joe Fletcher and Frank Anderson, who are employed by PRO, join Geiger for Tuesday’s game in Moscow.