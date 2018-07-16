Mike Petke addresses his latest epic postgame rant

Following Saturday’s postgame rant regarding MLS refereeing, Mike Petke took to Twitter to apologize for one aspect in particular.
The Real Salt Lake manager unleashed a two-and-a-half minute monologue discussing MLS officiating following Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Minnesota United. In it, Petke discussed what he sees as targeting of Jefferson Savarino, VAR and a lack of transparency and availability from the league’s referees. Petke also dared Vice President of Competition Jeff Agoos to fine him for his comments.
The rant did include one slip of profanity from Petke, who tweeted out an apology for that aspect of his rant on Sunday.
Petke and RSL currently sit fifth in the Western Conference ahead of Saturday’s match with the Colorado Rapids.
Check out a full clip of Petke’s rant below:
