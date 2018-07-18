Mix Diskerud joins Ulsan Hyundai on loan

The latest chapter in Mix Diskerud’s career odyssey will take place in South Korea.

The 27-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder joined Ulsan Hyundai on loan from Manchester City on Tuesday.

OFFICIAL | Ulsan Hyundai have confirmed a signing of American midfielder Mix Diskerud on loan from Manchester City. #kleague pic.twitter.com/4KcZVatayC — Korea Football News (@KORFootballNews) July 17, 2018

Diskerud left New York City FC to sign with Manchester City in a move designed to clear his salary off NYCFC’s books, while paying Diskerud to agree to terminate his MLS deal.

Diskerud spent most of the last two seasons in Sweden with Goteborg, where he scored twice in 1,054 minutes during the 2018 season.