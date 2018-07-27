MLS Ticker: NYCFC add Argentinian midfielder on loan, SKC nears transactions, and more

NYCFC added another talented midfielder to their ever-growing list.

The Eastern Conference club acquired Argentine attacking midfielder Valentin Castellanos on-loan, the team announced Friday.

Castellanos, 19, spent the last 12 months on loan with Uruguayan outfit Atletico Torque from Universidad de Chile. He made 19 appearances with the club, scored three goals and helped Torque earn promotion to the first division for the first time in club history.

“Valentin is a fast, young player who can play as a No.7, as a No.11, or even as a No. 9 as he did in his last three games with Torque,” NYCFC coach Domenec Torrent told the club website. “He has a lot of quality 1-v-1 and he has a lot of energy. He will improve our attacking, especially when the team wants to play a bit deeper and we want to get in behind.”

Sporting KC close to a pair of transactions

Sporting Kansas City is nearing a pair of roster moves which will see a player coming in and a rostered player on his way out.

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Kansas City has made an offer on 31-year-old forward Angel Rodriguez from La Liga side Getafe. KC head coach Peter Vermes denied the report on Friday, saying the report was not true.

Rodriguez scored 13 goals in 2017-18 with Getafe, which was his most productive season yet in top-flight action. He has scored 92 goals in 309 career appearances in all competitions.

Elsewhere, the Kansas City Star has reported Argentine defender Emiliano Amor may be on his way back to Velez Sarsfield. Amor was on a season-long loan to SKC but has only made five MLS appearances since April 20th.

The move may be coming soon, a club spokesperson told MLS but a destination was not specified.

Sporting KC faces off with FC Dallas at home on Saturday.

Dynamo to appeal Tomas Martinez’s red card

The Houston Dynamo suffered a shocking home defeat on Wednesday in which one of their attacking stars was sent off.

Late Thursday afternoon, the club announced that they would be appealing Tomas Martinez’s red card issued in their 3-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Union. Martinez was shown a straight red after catching Auston Trusty with a boot while going for a toe poke in front of Philly’s goal.

With the score tied 1-1 before Martinez’s dismissal, Philly would later add two goals to seal the comeback win. If their appeal is successful, Martinez will not be suspended and Houston will keep their two appeals for the season.

However if the appeal is denied, the midfielder will have to miss Saturday’s league match at Portland. Martinez has four goals and three assists in 19 matches this season.

Report: Celta Vigo defender Fonta nearing move to MLS

Celta Vigo centerback Andreu Fonta may be the next European player to join MLS.

According to Spanish outlet El Desmarque , Fonta is nearing a move to MLS despite interest from other teams in Spain. Fonta, was a product of Barcelona’s youth system but has only made 36 total appearances over the last three seasons.

The 28-year-old did not participate in Celta’s first preseason match this summer and could very well make a switch to a North American side soon. Fonta made eight senior appearances for Barcelona between 2009-2013 and represented Spain’s youth teams earlier in his career.

No teams have yet to be linked with the defender’s services. Celta Vigo begins their new La Liga campaign at home on Aug. 18th against Espanyol.

Former FC Dallas winger Fabian Castillo joins Liga MX

Fabian Castillo’s career has now turned to Liga MX.

The former FC Dallas winger has joined Club Tijuana, the club announced. Castillo joined Dallas back in 2011 and scored 34 goals and registered 30 assists in 159 MLS appearances.

He left Dallas on poor terms to join Turkish side Trabzonspor, for whom he made 48 total appearances for before falling out of favor.

Castillo has also seen time with Deportivo Cali and earned three caps with the Colombian National Team.