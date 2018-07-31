MLS Ticker: Sporting KC pursuing former Barcelona defender, Ayuk finalizing move to Turkey, and more

After having a falling out with centerback Emiliano Amor, Sporting KC reportedly have their sights set on Spanish centerback Andreu Fontàs from Celta de Vigo.

The 28-year-old Fontàs has been with Celta since 2013, making 105 appearances with two goals for the Spanish side. Fontàs started his professional career with Barcelona B, making 72 appearances from 2008-11. The defender made sporadic appearances with Barcelona’s senior team, including his Champion’s League debut in December 2010, scoring a goal in a 2-0 win against FC Rubin Kazan of the Russian Premier League.

Sporting KC has made a habit in recent years of acquiring former Barcelona B players in recent years, including 2018 MLS All-Star Ilie Sanchez, Cristian Lobato, Uri Rosell, Toni Dovale, and Jordi Quintilla.

Eric Ayuk finalizing move to Turkey

Philadelphia Union winger Eric Ayuk may be on the way to Turkish side Trabzonspor, MLSsoccer.com reports. Ayuk has not made a first team appearance with the Union since October 2016.

The 21-year-old Cameroon international showed promise as a rookie in 2015, making 28 appearances, with two goals and two assists.

Ayuk made just one appearance for the Union in 2016 and has been on loan in Sweden and the USL ever since.

FC Dallas signs former homegrown defender Moises Hernandez

FC Dallas has once again signed defender Moises Hernandez, the club announced Tuesday. Hernandez was the third homegrown signing in FC Dallas history when he signed with the club in 2010.

The 26-year-old Hernandez spent the last two seasons with Guatemalan club Comunicaciones, where he’d previously been on loan in 2012.



“I’m really happy and blessed to be here,” Hernandez said. “I’m really thankful with Oscar [Pareja] and the coaching staff that had the confidence to bring me back. I thought it was a good time for me to come back now, and I’m really excited and ready to help the team in any way I can.”

MNUFC loans defender Carter Manley to Las Vegas Lights FC

Minnesota United FC announced Tuesday the club has loaned rookie defender Carter Manley to USL side Las Vegas Lights FC.

The loan agreement between the clubs includes a right of recall to MLS, meaning Manley can be recalled to play for MNUFC throughout the duration of the loan.

The 22-year-old Manley was the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, and has made seven appearances for the Loons in 2018, four of which were starts. Manley has one assist on the season.