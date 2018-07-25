MLS Wednesday Scoreboard: Wright-Phillips give Red Bulls lead over D.C., Dynamo tied with Union and more

Major League Soccer’s busy schedule continues midweek starting with a trio of matches on Wednesday evening.

Kicking off the night’s action is the New York Red Bulls first trip to Audi Field. Chris Armas’ side are coming off back-to-back victories and are facing their Eastern Conference foes for the first time this season. D.C. suffered a 3-1 road loss to Atlanta a week ago and will seek to bounce back in front of their home fans.

Also, the Houston Dynamo welcome the Philadelphia Union to town while the night concludes with the Seattle Sounders traveling to the San Jose Earthquakes.

Here’s a closer look at all of Wednesday’s MLS action:

D.C. United 0, Red Bulls 1

It didn’t take long for Bradley Wright-Phillips to get his 100th MLS goal as the Red Bulls forward scored two minutes in on an assist from Kaku. Wright-Phillips earned a yellow for the ensuing celebration, which saw him take off his jersey to reveal another jersey with 100 on the back.

Dynamo 1, Union 1

The Dynamo scored just 10 minutes into the interconference match with Mauro Manotas giving the the hosts the early lead. However, the Union fired back in the 34th minute with a goal of their own from Alejandro Bedoya, leaving the two teams tied at one apiece at the break.

Earthquakes vs. Sounders – 10:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Two of the bottom-three sides in the Western Conference finishes out the evening from Avaya Stadium.

Seattle is unbeaten in their last four matches, grabbing a recent 2-0 success over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Nicolas Lodeiro netted brace in the win which hopefully will boost the Sounders scoring woes this season.

Not much can go worse for Mikael Stahre’s men as they sit bottom of the West. Failing to record a win in their last 10 matches is a tough pill to swallow but a win over their West rivals would lower heart rates a little in San Jose.

Chris Wondolowski has two goals in this last three appearances for the Quakes.