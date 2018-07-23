Monday Kickoff: Ozil retired from Germany, Bale to remain with Real Madrid and more

While one attacking star looks set to remain at his current club, a World Cup winner has called it quits with his national team.

Citing racism and discrimination, Mesut Ozil says he is retiring from the German national team. (READ)

Gareth Bale is reportedly set to remain with Real Madrid and become one of the club’s focal points following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly interested in signing Jerome Boateng. (REPORT)

Man United is also reportedly pushing to add Harry Maguire following a standout World Cup. (REPORT)

AC Milan has reportedly joined Chelsea as clubs chasing Gonzalo Higuain. (REPORT)

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas reiterated that he does not expect Nabil Fekir to leave the club this summer. (REPORT)

Barcelona’s Yerry Mina is reportedly nearing a move to Everton. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho and Chief Executive Ed Woodward are set for talks regarding Anthony Martial’s Manchester United future. (REPORT)

Leicester manager Claude Puel says the club has yet to receive a bid to sign Kasper Schmeichel despite reported Chelsea interest. (REPORT)

Liverpool’s Loris Karius hit out at critics after making another mistake in Sunday’s loss to Borussia Dortmund. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

Christian Pulisic scored twice to lead Borussia Dortmund past Liverpool. (READ)

Pulisic also drew a penalty to push Dortmund past Man City. (READ)

Lynden Gooch scored twice to continue his strong preseason. (READ)

Timothy Weah scored his first senior goal for Paris Saint-Germain in a loss to Bayern Munich. (READ)

Bayern Munich is reportedly pursuing Alphonso Davies. (READ)