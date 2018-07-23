Monday Ticker: Roma to acquire Malcom, Palace prepare Toure offer, and more

Bordeaux midfielder Malcolm has been flying up the transfer stock in recent years and the Brazilian looks ready for a switch to Serie A.

After being heavily linked with a move to the English Premier League, Malcolm has chosen Serie A outfit AS Roma for the next stage of his career, The Sun reported. The 21-year-old was also linked to Arsenal, Everton, and Tottenham but Roma has wrapped up a €38 million move for the midfielder on Monday.

Malcolm will join Javier Pastore who has also signed for Roma, as the Italian club seeks a strong 2018-19 after a fourth place finish last season. The Brazilian is coming off a 12-goal, seven-assist season in Ligue 1, his best statistical season yet in his pro career.

After beginning his career with Corinthians, Malcom made the move to Bordeaux ahead of the 2016 campaign. He has also represented Brazil at the U-20 and U-23 levels.

Crystal Palace prepare offer for Yaya Toure

Yaya Toure’s long and illustrious career is nearing its conclusion and Crystal Palace are reportedly set to bring the Ivorian to Selhurst Park.

According to 90Min, the South London club are reportedly going to offer Toure a contract to join Palace to finish his career. Toure is currently a free agent after his eight-year run at Manchester City has come to an end.

Rumors state that Palace believe they can tempt Toure to joining the club with a contract slated for £100,000-a-week. Toure has been linked with a move to London before but turned them down in the past.

The 35-year-old has won three Premier League titles with Manchester City, two La Liga crowns with Barcelona, and the 2008-09 UEFA Champions League with the Catalan side during his career. Toure retired from international football with the Ivory Coast, after earning 101 caps and winning an African Cup of Nations title.

Palace begins their season on Aug. 11th against newly promoted Fulham.

Tuchel breaks silence regarding Rabiot and possible Barcelona move

PSG’s Adrien Rabiot has been linked to a move to European giants Barcelona but has yet to make a decision.

The 23-year-old French midfielder has been courted by new manager Thomas Tuchel to stay in Paris, but has stated that the decision to leave PSG will be solely up to the midfielder, Sport-English reported.

“You can see the potential Adrien has,” Tuchel said. “There’s still room to grow. I love him as a player, I love working with him and his full potential is still to be seen. In relation to his contract situation, he’s the one who has the last word. Everything depends on him. He must decide if he continued with us [his terms expire in 2019], backs out in style and out way or playing, or if he looks for a new challenge.”

Despite being left out of France’s World Cup winning squad this summer, Rabiot is coming off a domestic treble with PSG. He made 41 appearances in all competitions in 2017-18, scoring two goals and registering seven assists at the Parc Des Princes.

Rabiot joined PSG from Toulouse in 2013 and has made 25+ appearances or more in each of the last five seasons.

Chelsea offers Hudson-Odoi new contract, spot in first-team

Maurizio Sarri has made another move as the new boss of Chelsea, this time promoting a promising youth player from within the team.

The Blues have offered Callum Hudson-Odoi a five-year contract and promotion to the first-team, Goal reported on Monday. The 17-year-old has yet to accept the offer from the defending F.A. Cup winners, despite a start in Chelsea’s latest friendly on Monday against Perth Amboy.

After winning the U-17 World Cup with England, Hudson-Odoi has already earned a reputation internationally with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Monaco all interested in obtaining him. Hudson-Odoi made four appearances under former boss Antonio Conte last season, and is coming off a 21-goal haul in 30 appearances for Chelsea across various age categories.

He has already lifted two F.A. Youth Cups with Chelsea since joining the youth academy back in 2007.

Chelsea’s newest Premier League campaign kicks off on Aug. 11th against Huddersfield Town.