Pulisic draws penalty to lead Borussia Dortmund to ICC win over Man City

Christian Pulisic certainly made an impact in Borussia Dortmund’s win over Manchester City in the International Champions Cup.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star was a handful all night, causing problems on the right wing in Dortmund’s 1-0 win over Man City in Chicago. Pulisic drew the penalty on the game’s lone goal, which was converted by Mario Gotze.

Pulisic harassed Man City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko all night, drawing several early fouls on the young wingback. In the 27th minute, Pulisic was taken down in the box, paving the way for the finish.

“[Christian Pulisic] played extremely well today,” said Lucien Favre, Dortmund’s new manager . “He knows exactly when he has to accelerate, which he showed three or four times today. His dribbling on the right wing was superb. He has a lot of ambition and is still very young — he’s a very good player.”

Pulisic played the first 45 minutes of the match and will now look ahead to Sunday’s match against Liverpool.

Here’s a closer look at the penalty kick: