Pulisic named to Golden Boy, McKennie list alongside Mbappe, Alexander-Arnold and others

U.S. Men's National Team

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie were named to the 100-player watch list for the Golden Boy award, with French star Kylian Mbappe being the marquee name on the list.

Pulisic, who had four goals and five assists in 32 league games for Borussia Dortmund, is one of the top candidates for the award, but it’ll be hard for him to top Mbappe.

The 19-year-old Frenchman, who won the award in 2017, has three goals for France in four games at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and AC Milan’s Patrick Cutrone are a few of the other headliners on the watch list, which is made up of players under the age of 21 attached to a top-flight club.

