Pulisic, Sargent, McKennie, Klinsmann named to Bundesliga's Wonderkids to Watch XI

With the Bundesliga season looming, a number of Americans have been highlighted by the league as young players to watch.

Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Jonathan Klinsmann and Weston McKennie have been highlighted by the league website as part of the league’s starting XI of wonderkids to watch in 2018-19. Joining the roster are a number of familiar faces, including Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailly and Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule.

While Pulisic and McKennie have established themselves as Bundesliga players, Sargent and Klinsmann will look to seal regular roles in 2018-19. Sargent joins the Werder Bremen senior team for the first time after joining the club in February while Klinsmann will look to build on a Europa League appearance as he looks to feature for Hertha Berlin.

Here’s a look at the full squad: