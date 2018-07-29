Report: Antonee Robinson linked with loan move to Bolton

Following a breakout season on loan with Bolton Wanderers, Antonee Robinson could return to the club for the 2017-18 season.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton has given Bolton permission to explore a potential loan deal for the U.S. Men’s National Team defender. Robinson is entering the last year of his contract with Everton, and the club would reportedly like to tie him down with a new deal before letting him play another season on loan.

The club reportedly still sees Robinson as a player that could contribute in the future but, with the club linked to an £18million deal for Barcelona’s Lucas Digne, a loan move would be best for the defender, who still needs reps at the senior level.

Robinson made 34 total appearances for Bolton last season, his first playing at the senior level. The left back’s efforts earned him time with the U.S. Men’s National Team in matches against Bolivia and France.

Bolton finished the 2017-18 season in 21st place in the Championship, surviving relegation by two points.