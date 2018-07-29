SBISoccer.com

Report: Antonee Robinson linked with loan move to Bolton

Report: Antonee Robinson linked with loan move to Bolton

Americans Abroad

Report: Antonee Robinson linked with loan move to Bolton

Following a breakout season on loan with Bolton Wanderers, Antonee Robinson could return to the club for the 2017-18 season.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton has given Bolton permission to explore a potential loan deal for the U.S. Men’s National Team defender. Robinson is entering the last year of his contract with Everton, and the club would reportedly like to tie him down with a new deal before letting him play another season on loan.

The club reportedly still sees Robinson as a player that could contribute in the future but, with the club linked to an £18million deal for Barcelona’s Lucas Digne, a loan move would be best for the defender, who still needs reps at the senior level.

Robinson made 34 total appearances for Bolton last season, his first playing at the senior level. The left back’s efforts earned him time with the U.S. Men’s National Team in matches against Bolivia and France.

Bolton finished the 2017-18 season in 21st place in the Championship, surviving relegation by two points.

, , , , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

1 comment
  • Ronniet

    Was hoping he would stay with Everton this season, as we need our top players playing with the first team in the top leagues(not secondary ones), but he has a rapport with Bolton and seemed to develop there last season so all is not lost !

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home