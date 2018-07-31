Report: Christian Pulisic unlikely to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer

The transfer rumors continue to swirl around Christian Pulisic but, according to a recent report, a move is unlikely, at least for this summer.

ESPN reported Tuesday that the U.S. Men’s National Team star is unlikely to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer. The report adds that the club has received no formal bids for the winger, despite reports linking him to a number of moves.

With Pulisic’s deal set to expire in 2020, though, the club is reportedly open to selling him next summer if the two sides struggle to agree on a new contract.

Most recently, Pulisic was linked to Chelsea with previous reports also linking him with Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Pulisic, who has shined for the club in preseason, scored four goals and provided six assists