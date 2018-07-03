Report: Dutch club NAC Breda interested in loan move for Erik Palmer-Brown

Americans Abroad

Erik Palmer-Brown is almost certain to go on loan again this season and a Dutch club has emerged as a potential landing spot.

After spending the tail end of last season on loan with KV Kortrijk in Belgium, Palmer-Brown is now being linked with a move to NAC Breda in the Netherlands. The former Sporting KC defender was reportedly on the club’s wishlist last season, and the club’s relationship with Manchester City gives them an inside track on signing the centerback.

NAC Breda finished 14th in the Eredivisie last season, four points clear of a relegation playoff place.

Palmer-Brown joined Man City last winter before heading to Belgium on loan. While there, the 21-year-old made nine appearances.

The defender made his U.S. Men’s National Team debut in May, appearing in the team’s 3-0 win over Bolivia before also featuring in the 1-1 draw against France.

