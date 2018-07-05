Report: Jesse Marsch nearing role with RB Leipzig

The situation remains a complicated one, but it appears Jesse Marsch may be heading to RB Leipzig after all.

According to the Athletic, Marsch is close to leaving the New York Red Bulls to join up with the Bundesliga club. The report says it’s unclear what role Marsch would take with the club, which recently announced that Julian Naglesmann would take over as head coach for the 2019-2020 season.

The report says Marsch could be hired as Leipzig’s interim head coach while serving as an assistant under current sporting director Ralf Rangnick is also a possibility.

March has been linked with a European move for quite some time with RB Leipzig links heating up since the tail end of the Bundesliga season. Marsch has been in charge of the Red Bulls since 2015 after previously managing the Montreal Impact. The Red Bulls won the Supporters’ Shield in Marsch’s first season as he earned Coach of the Year honors.

The Red Bulls currently sit second in the East with several games in hand heading into Sunday’s derby clash with New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.