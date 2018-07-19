Reports: Juan Carlos Osorio is leaving the Mexican national team

Mexico wanted Juan Carlos Osorio to stay, but the Colombian coach is on the way out.

Juan Carlos Osorio will not remain the head coach of El Tri, with Goal.com reporting that he has turned down a contract extension offer from Mexico despite not having finalized his next move.

Osorio recently managed El Tri in this summer’s 2018 FIFA World Cup but saw his team eliminated by Brazil in the Round of 16.

Since taking over in October 2015, Osorio posted a 33-10-9 record for a 63% winning percentage with Mexico.

There has been no report of who will take over as Mexico’s head coach, as El Tri begins their life without Osorio. Osorio helped Mexico finish atop of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying last year, finishing above rivals Costa Rica, Panama, and the United States.

As for the 56-year-old, no word has yet been made on his future, though he is unlikely to remain unemployed for very long. Colombia and the USMNT remain the jobs he will be in contention for.

