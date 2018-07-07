Saturday MLS Scoreboard: Galaxy hosts Crew, Atlanta faces Union, and more

The first weekend of July is upon us and that means the thickest part of the Major League Soccer season is here.

10 matches kick off this weekend’s action on Saturday with several teams seeking bounce back results. Others will look to remain near the top of their respective conference standings, while few seek some momentum.

Headlining Saturday night’s action is the Galaxy’s showdown against the Columbus Crew out west. Strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gyasi Zardes star up top for these teams as they seek wins.

Also, MLS leaders Atlanta United travels to the Philadelphia Union while Sporting KC hosts Toronto FC. The Seattle Sounders face a tricky test in New England, while Real Salt Lake hosts FC Dallas.

Here’s a closer look at all of Saturday’s MLS action:

Union 0, Atlanta United 0 – Live

Atlanta has weathered a feisty start by the hosts while also having a few looks themselves.

Andre Blake kept Miguel Almiron out in the 12th minute from a good effort inside of the box.

C.J. Sapong missed a good chance on the backpost from a deadly corner kick in the 19th minute.

Impact vs. Rapids – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Montreal Impact are on a roll of late and will seek to make it four consecutive league wins on Saturday.

Remi Garde’s side have kept three consecutive clean sheets, most recently downing Sporting KC 2-0 at home. Ignacio Piatti has nine goals this season and has also chipped in five assists.

The Rapids’ shocking two-match winning streak ended midweek with a 2-1 loss to Seattle. Dominique Badji has six goals for Anthony Hudson’s men this year and will be important if Colorado wants to bounce back this weekend.

Revolution vs. Sounders – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

A pair of sides on opposite ends of the standings square off at Gillette Stadium in an interconference showdown.

The Revs are fifth in the East and are riding a six-match unbeaten streak into their showdown with Seattle. Teal Bunbury and Cristian Penilla have been a nice duo for Brad Friedel’s side offensively, tallying 18 goals so far in 2018.

Seattle are up to 10th out West after a 2-1 midweek win over slumping Colorado. Offensively, Will Bruin has been the main threat for Brian Schmetzer’s team, scoring five goals in 13 matches.

These sides drew 1-1 back in Seattle two weeks ago.

Sporting KC vs. Toronto FC – 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Earlier in the season, this clash easily would’ve been the highlighted fixture of the night. However, due to recent results Sporting KC should have little trouble with the defending MLS champs.

Peter Vermes’ men recently dropped to second place in the West after back-to-back defeats. Defensively they have allowed six goals including four to RSL midweek, which was their strength earlier this season.

Daniel Salloi’s six goals highlights a deadly attack which will also look to Johnny Russell and Diego Rubio for help.

After a recent three-match losing streak, it’s time to smash the panic button for TFC. Greg Vanney’s team are finding zero consistency this season and look very unsure of themselves in the last few weeks.

Sebastian Giovinco has four goals in 2018 but needs help from his teammates in order for Toronto to climb into the East’s playoff picture.

Dynamo vs. Minnesota United – 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Three points separate a pair of Western Conference sides in this showdown as Houston hosts Minnesota.

The Dynamo fought back for a point on Tuesday as they drew LAFC 2-2 at home. Philippe Senderos played the hero for Wilmer Cabrera’s bunch as he scored the equalizing goal in stoppage time.

Mauro Manotas and Alberth Elis have combined for 17 league goals so far in 2018.

The Loons are coming off a 4-3 win over TFC on July 4th, using a hat trick from Darwin Quintero. The Colombian has six goals in his move to MLS this season and looks to have gelled nicely with the club.

Christian Ramirez and Miguel Ibarra will also seek to add to their four goals respectively.

Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas – 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

Two recent winning sides will duke it out in Utah on Saturday with RSL welcoming West leaders FC Dallas to town.

Mike Petke’s team rolled past Sporting KC 4-2 midweek, using goals from four different players at home. Rookie Corey Baird remains the team’s leading scorer this season with five goals in 16 appearances.

Dallas used a late brace from Tesho Akindele to climb atop the West midweek, and will now seek an easier time this weekend. Playmakers Roland Lamah and Maxi Urruti have combined for 13 goals in 2018, while defensively Reggie Cannon has been huge for the club.

These sides drew 1-1 earlier this season in Dallas.

Whitecaps vs. Fire – 10:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

A pair of sixth placed sides will duke it out in Canada with the Whitecaps hosting the Fire at BC Place.

Chicago are unbeaten in five straight and recently handed NYCFC a 3-2 defeat earlier this week. Serbian playmaker Aleksandar Katai has eight goals for Chicago this season and recently saw his loan extended until the remainder of the year.

Vancouver have been shut out in their last two defeats to Philadelphia and Colorado respectively, and will look to bounce back at home. Cristian Techera is suspended for this match so the Caps’ will look to striker Kei Kamara for production on Saturday.

This is the only meeting between these two sides this regular season.

Galaxy vs. Crew – 10:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

There will be stars all over the pitch at Stubhub Center with the Galaxy seeking a win over the Crew.

LA sits in eighth place out West and have drawn their last two matches. Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads Sigi Schmid’s side with 10 goals this season and has scored five goals over his last three outings.

Columbus are fourth in the East and recently snapped a five-match winless run last weekend vs. RSL. Gyasi Zardes and Eduardo Sosa each bagged goals in the win which will certainly lower Gregg Berhalter’s blood pressure a little.

Zardes has found his form in Columbus this season and his 11 goals so far proves that.

LAFC vs. Orlando City – 11 p.m. (ESPN+)

The James O’Connor era begins for Orlando City this weekend with the Lions traveling to LAFC.

Orlando hired the former USL head coach earlier this week, who will seek to end an eight-match losing run. The goals have dried out a little for the Lions, but veteran Dom Dwyer will be the man to watch offensively.

LAFC saw a three-match winning run halted midweek as they drew 2-2 with Houston away from home. Still, Bob Bradley has done a terrific job with this club who are in third in the West.

Norwegian forward Adama Diomande is tied for the team lead this season with seven goals, including two assists in their latest draw.

Timbers vs. Earthquakes – 11 p.m. (ESPN+)

A pair of familiar Western Conference sides will conclude the evening’s action in Washington.

Portland are in fifth place and have not suffered a defeat since April 8th vs. Orlando City. Giovanni Savarese’s men are led by the midfield play of Diego Valeri and Sebastian Blanco who have 11 goals between them.

San Jose sit bottom of the West and have drawn their last three matches. Despite scoring at a more frequent rate, the Quakes are allowing too many goals.

Strikers Danny Hoesen and Chris Wondolowski have tallied 16 goals this season, but their 35 goals allowed is tied for the most in the West.