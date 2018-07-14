Saturday MLS Scoreboard: Red Bulls trade goals with Sporting KC early, Crew level with NYCFC, and more

The 2018 FIFA World Cup may be near its conclusion in Russia but Major League Soccer is in full swing of their summer schedule in the United States.

Nine matches take place on Saturday’s slate of action with several teams trying to find some consistency during these busy weeks. Headlining the day’s action is the New York Red Bulls’ home clash with Sporting KC at Red Bull Arena. Both sides are currently sitting in third place in their respective conferences.

Also on the East Coast, NYCFC faces off with the Columbus Crew as they conclude a three-match homestand. The LA Galaxy begins a two-match trip on the East Coast as they face the New England Revolution.

D.C. United kicks off play at Audi Field as they welcome the Vancouver Whitecaps to town, while the night concludes with the Colorado Rapids hosting the Houston Dynamo out west.

Here’s a closer look at all of Saturday’s MLS action:

Red Bulls 1, Sporting Kansas City 1 (Second Half)

In the fifth minute Bradley Wright-Philips scored as the forward put through by Kaku. The goal was called offside at first but, after the whistle and VAR review, it was deemed a goal.

Just three minutes after Red Bulls scored, SKC came down the pitch and equalized. After breaking the press, SKC charged down the field. Graham Zusi had a lot of time in the box and drove a cross in front of goal, allowing Johnny Russell to tap it in to make it 1-1 in the ninth minute.

The game became increasingly physical as time wen on. In the 31st minute the second yellow card of the game was issued to Alex Muyl after Yohan Croizet received one in the 17th minute for a late challenge on Tyler Adams.

NYCFC 0, Crew 0 (Second Half)

Both goalkeepers made early saves with Sean Johnson’s back-to-back stops i the eighth minute serving as an early highlight. His counterpart, Zack Steffen, also provided a big stop with a big save of his own in the 22nd minute.

Impact 1, Earthquakes 0 (First Half)

It took less than ten minutes for the Impact to score the opening goal. Saphir Taider controlled a high pass from Ignacio Piatti with his left foot and beat Andrew Tarbell with his right. The Algerian international now has three goals in two games at Stade Saputo.

Revolution vs. Galaxy – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

The LA Galaxy’s East Coast roadtrip begins at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night against an in-form Revolution side.

A 4-0 win over the Crew last weekend saw all three of the Galaxy’s leading frontmen get on the scoresheet. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has 11 goals in 14 appearances for the Galaxy and will be a handful for the Revolution to deal with.

New England are unbeaten in their last seven matches and drew 0-0 their last time out against the Seattle Sounders. Versatility has been a huge part of the Revs’ offensive attack which has seen Teal Bunbury and Cristian Penilla become two major parts.

The duo have 18 combined goals this season and will match up nicely against an in-form Galaxy attack.

FC Dallas vs. Fire – 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Two sides on opposite ends of their respective conferences will match up at Toyota Stadium down South.

FC Dallas saw a two-match winning run snapped at RSL last weekend, being shut out for the second time in their last four matches. With the departure of Mauro Diaz, Dallas will rely on the playmaking ability of Roland Lamah to carry them. The attacker has seven goals and four assists this season.

The Chicago Fire’s backline has been one of the worst in the league, and injuries have not helped their cause. Conceding a 95th minute winner to former forward David Accam on Wednesday hurt even worse as the Fire lost 4-3 to Philadelphia at home.

Defenders Johan Kappelhof and Kevin Ellis are two veterans that need to step up if the Fire want to avoid a rout in Dallas.

D.C. United vs. Whitecaps – 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Audi Field era begins for D.C. United on Saturday as they host the Vancouver Whitecaps at their new stadium.

Ben Olsen’s side drew 2-2 their last time out at the Galaxy on July 4th and should certainly take positives into that match. Wayne Rooney could also make his debut in MLS on Saturday which would add a needed boost to an inconsistent D.C. attack.

Vancouver defeated the Fire 3-2 last weekend which helped them bounce back from a pair of defeats. Kei Kamara scored a brace for the Caps’, which now sees him on eight goals in his first season with the club.

The striker will need to be strong on Saturday if Carl Robinson’s side want their first victory over D.C. since 2013.

Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake – 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

10 points separate this pair of Western Conference foes who will face off at TCF Bank Stadium.

RSL have won back-to-back matches over top West sides such as Sporting KC and FC Dallas. Forward Luis Silva has two goals in that span, while playmakers Corey Baird and Sebastian Saucedo have also got on the scoresheet. This trio will need to be on their game if they want another three points on Saturday.

Minnesota are in ninth place in the West and were shutout 3-0 by the Dynamo on July 7th. Forwards Christian Ramirez and Darwin Quintero were shutdown in that defeat, but will need to show a short memory if they want a home win this weekend.

Orlando City vs. Toronto FC – 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

A pair of bottom dwellers will square off in Florida on Saturday, trying to get some momentum in their disappointing seasons so far.

Orlando has lost nine straight and new head coach James O’Connor is trying to turn the side for the Lions. Attackers Chris Mueller and Dom Dwyer headline the offense for Orlando City, but defensively they need to be tight against a tricky TFC front.

Toronto are winless in their last five matches, and are miles behind the team that won MLS Cup last season. As Greg Vanney’s men try to make up some ground, look for Jonathan Osorio and his six goals this year to be crucial for TFC.

Rapids vs. Dynamo – 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

The evening’s conclusion comes from Dick’s Sporting Goods Park as the Rapids face a tough Dynamo side.

Anthony Hudson’s men lost their last two matches by respective 2-1 scorelines, but show some signs of improvement. Dominique Badji has seven goals for the team this season, and has found the back of the net in two of his last four appearances.

The Dynamo have drawn and won their last two matches, scoring five goals over that pair. A dangerous attack should have little problem getting after a Rapids backline that is hurting for consistency.

Mauro Manotas and Alberth Elis have combined for 18 goals and six assists in 2018 and would love to add to that tally.