SBI Player of the Month: Adama Diomande

It may have taken Adama Diomande a little time to get going in Major League Soccer, but the 28-year-old took off like a rocket in the month of June.

Diomande scored seven goals in four matches in June, helping LAFC to a 3-1-0 record and is our SBI Player of the Month because of it.

His first goal came as a substitute despite LAFC’s 2-1 defeat to FC Dallas on June 3rd. Diomande started the next weekend and rewarded his side with a brace in their 4-3 triumph over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Diomande’s hot run continued as he bagged the second goal in LAFC’s 2-0 win over the Columbus Crew to close the month. Starting for Carlos Vela who was with Mexico in Russia at the World Cup, Diomande recently scored a hat trick in his side’s 4-1 beatdown of the Philadelphia Union.

LAFC (9-3-4) is currently third in the Western Conference and knocking on the door of the top two sides. Bradley will hope his newest signing can continue his strong production as the team begins a five-match month of July on Tuesday in Houston.

Diomande beat out Diego Fagundez, Josef Martinez, Aleksandar Katai, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the honors.

What did you think of Diomande’s month of June? Can you see him continuing his strong run of form in July? Has he been LAFC’s best player of late?

Share in the comments section below.