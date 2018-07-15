SBI World Cup Final Man of the Match: Paul Pogba

France earned global soccer supremacy for the second time in their history, and much of their success in a 4-2 defeat of Croatia was due to the efforts of midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba smashed home what turned out to be the winning goal in impressive fashion in the 59th minute, but that wasn’t his only contribution to the match.The Manchester United midfielder was a controlling force for Les Bleus throughout the 90 minutes as he earned honors as SBI World Cup Final Man of the Match.

The mdifielder was the fulcrum of any French attack. His passing was accurate and dangerous. Defensively, Pogba shouldered the load while providing leadership following N’Golo Kante’s substitution. And then there was the wicked shot that gave France a two goal lead and proved to be the decisive tally in the highest scoring World Cup Final in 60 years.

Pogba puts France up 3-1! pic.twitter.com/GGbqabnvmo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 15, 2018

Pogba beat out Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann to earn honors as Man of the Match.

