International Soccer

SBI World Cup Player of the Day: Neymar

Brazil placed themselves in the quarterfinals of the World Cup behind their star winger’s big game.

Neymar scored the winning goal in Brazil’s 2-0 Round of 16 win over Mexico and was a lively presence throughout the match. The Paris Saint-Germain star scored his second goal of the tournament in the 51st minute, finishing from close-range to open things in Samara. With his terrific performance, Neymar was voted the SBI Player of the Day.

The 26-year-old had four shots on goal, the most of any Brazilian player on Monday but also was good in tracking back defensively and was fouled six times by Mexico. With their victory, Neymar and Brazil next face mighty Belgium in the quarterfinals on Friday afternoon.

Neymar edged Japan’s Takashi Inui, Belgium’s Nacer Chadli, and Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa for the daily honors.

What did you think of Neymar’s performance? Can the PSG star carry Brazil to a World Cup title? Who else do you think was deserving?

Share your thoughts below.

Comments

1 comment
  • Hunky Dory

    apparently SBI taking acting skills into consideration on this award. Not a fan of Mexico at all, but Osorio was awesome today.

    Like

    Reply

