SBI World Cup Player of the Day: Neymar

Brazil placed themselves in the quarterfinals of the World Cup behind their star winger’s big game.

Neymar scored the winning goal in Brazil’s 2-0 Round of 16 win over Mexico and was a lively presence throughout the match. The Paris Saint-Germain star scored his second goal of the tournament in the 51st minute, finishing from close-range to open things in Samara. With his terrific performance, Neymar was voted the SBI Player of the Day.

The 26-year-old had four shots on goal, the most of any Brazilian player on Monday but also was good in tracking back defensively and was fouled six times by Mexico. With their victory, Neymar and Brazil next face mighty Belgium in the quarterfinals on Friday afternoon.

Neymar edged Japan’s Takashi Inui, Belgium’s Nacer Chadli, and Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa for the daily honors.

