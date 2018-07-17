SBI's USWNT 23 for 2019 (July 2018 Edition)

The U.S. Women’s national team continue to prepare for their title defense at next year’s World Cup, with the Tournament of Nations coming at the end of the month.

Before another national team camp gets underway, though, the members of the USWNT player pool have been plying their trade with their club teams. Some boosted their profiles more than others, but the race for those final roster spots for the Concacaf Women’s Championship and even the World Cup is still as hot as ever.

Head coach Jill Ellis’s current preferences will be revealed soon, particularly as she searches for depth in midfield and at right back. In the meantime, here is the latest projected roster for France:

Projected USWNT 2019 World Cup roster (July 2018 edition)

(Changes from June are in bold; new additions are in bold italics.)

GOALKEEPERS

Ashlyn Harris, Alyssa Naeher, Abby Smith

Outlook: Naeher and Harris have locked down the first and second-choice goalkeeper positions, respectively, but there may be competition for the third spot. Smith continues to be relatively consistent at club level, and the spot may go to her in the end.

Missed the cut: Jane Campbell, Adrianna France, Casey Murphy

———————

DEFENDERS

Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Kelley O’Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Casey Short, Emily Sonnett

Outlook: It seems as if Ellis has found all of her choices in defense, particularly so at center back and left back. For now, Sonnett and Short have a hold on those right back spots, but their eventual national team returns from injury will reveal more.

Missed the cut: Sofia Huerta, Hailie Mace, Merritt Mathias, Tegan McGrady, Margaret Purce, Taylor Smith

———————

MIDFIELDERS

Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Carli Lloyd, Samantha Mewis, McCall Zerboni

Outlook: There are likely a few locks in this group already in Ertz, Horan, Lloyd, and Mewis. The rest of the player pool, though, is relatively even, and Ellis will likely rotate through them as recent form changes. Currently, Zerboni has remained consistent while playing for the NC Courage and also seemed like a piece Ellis is willing to fit into the puzzle. Lavelle continues to make a steady return from injury, and will likely make Ellis’s roster if she can return to her pre-injury form.

Missed the cut: Morgan Brian, Haley Hanson, Allie Long, Andi Sullivan

———————

FORWARDS

Tobin Heath, Savannah McCaskill, Alex Morgan, Christen Press, Mallory Pugh, Megan Rapinoe, Amy Rodriguez

Outlook: Not much changes here either, as these players have mostly continued to perform at a high level for club and country. Heath, Morgan, and Rapinoe have been very productive in the last few weeks, while Press and McCaskill are flexible. Rodriguez has done well since returning from an ACL tear, and may serve as an option off the bench for the U.S. in a year’s time.

Missed the cut: Ashley Hatch, Sydney Leroux, Lynn Williams

———————

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.