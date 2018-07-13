Shaq Moore joins Segunda side Reus on loan

Shaq Moore has been fighting for first team minutes with La Liga outfit Levante, seeing time with both the first and second team over the past season.

The 21-year-old will now pursue first team minutes in 2018 with Spanish second tier side CF Reus Deportivo on loan from Levante, the team announced.

Moore played in eight matches for Levante last season, totaling 425 minutes in five starts. Despite not registering any goals or assists, Moore earned some valuable first-team minutes but was unable to beat out several other options at right back.

Moore is coming off his first caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team this summer, coming on as a substitute against Ireland on June 2 before starting the June 9 friendly at France.

Reus finished 14th in the Segunda Division in 2017-18.