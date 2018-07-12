Shaq Moore looking at potential loan move to Spanish second division

U.S. Men’s National Team right back Shaq Moore played in eight matches with Levante last year, and it seems he’s looking to temporarily leave the club in order to get more playing time.

The 21-year-old Moore made five starts and played 425 total minutes in La Liga action last year. He didn’t score or provide any assists in that brief time. He often sat behind Ivan Lopez, Pedro Lopez, and Coke, who were all preferred options at right back.

Reports out of Spain state there are second-division clubs interested in a loan move for Moore, who is one of a handful of players that Levante are looking to get rid of for this season.

CF Reus Deportivo is reportedly interested in his services and Levante are still hopeful that Moore can produce in the future. They feel a loan move to the second division could be the best thing for his development going forward.

Moore made his USMNT debut on June 2 against Ireland when he came on as a 70th minute substitute. He also stared and played 74 minutes against France a week later.