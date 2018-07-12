Shaq Moore looking at potential loan move to Spanish second division

U.S. Men’s National Team right back Shaq Moore played in eight matches with Levante last year, and it seems he’s looking to temporarily leave the club in order to get more playing time.
The 21-year-old Moore made five starts and played 425 total minutes in La Liga action last year. He didn’t score or provide any assists in that brief time. He often sat behind Ivan Lopez, Pedro Lopez, and Coke, who were all preferred options at right back.
Reports out of Spain state there are second-division clubs interested in a loan move for Moore, who is one of a handful of players that Levante are looking to get rid of for this season.
CF Reus Deportivo is reportedly interested in his services and Levante are still hopeful that Moore can produce in the future. They feel a loan move to the second division could be the best thing for his development going forward.
Moore made his USMNT debut on June 2 against Ireland when he came on as a 70th minute substitute. He also stared and played 74 minutes against France a week later.
Rock it. Another player, of many out there, who took a precarious road less traveled (and by his bootstraps).
Sure. Long as he plays.
I dunno if playing in the Spanish second division is better than MLS – I actually suspect it’s quite the opposite – but what is better is the fact that he’s got a path back to La Liga while still playing, and the Spanish are certainly not going to be short shrift on the technical training, which is really what he needs. Dude has plenty of raw athleticism, now let’s see the touch and ability to play and pass in small areas, and you’ll DEFINITELY get that in Spain.
As long as you play.
As a Dynamo fan I will note that we’ve had in 3 Spanish second division players and two lasted weeks and the third only lasted a season. However, this is someone only getting started in their career, and I think people overrate league quality versus just plain playing time for players in their 20s. I want good players in foreign youth systems in their teens, but then actually playing somewhere in their 20s. Moore looked interesting in the friendlies and probably would only benefit from more playing time.
good move +1
