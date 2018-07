U.S. Men’s National Team defender Shaq Moore found the back of the net in his second preseason game for CF Reus on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old, who is on loan at the second division club from Levante, netted the third goal in Reus’ 4-0 win over Peralada.

77’ | 0-3 | GOOOOOL de @Sh4qMoore!!! Bona lluita de Linares i el lateral nord-amèricà aprofita la pilota morta a dins de l’àrea per marcar el tercer!#PeraladaReus#CFReus 🔴⚫️ — CF Reus ⚽️ (@cfreusdeportiu) July 25, 2018

Moore also played for Reus in its first preseason friendly against Espanyol B.

Reus finished 14th in the Spanish second division last season.