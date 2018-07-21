SBISoccer.com

Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch scores brace to continue strong preseason

Americans Abroad

U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Lynden Gooch has continued his strong preseason for English side Sunderland.

Gooch netted a brace in the Black Cats’ 6-0 friendly victory over Scottish side St. Mirren on Saturday, giving him three goals this summer.

The midfielder doubled Sunderland’s lead in the 33rd minute, scoring from the penalty spot after drawing the initial penalty. It wasn’t the last of Gooch’s action as he would score his second of the match in the 56th minute.

A slew of attacks by Sunderland paid off as Josh Maja collected a loose ball and found Gooch for an easy finish.

Sunderland would roll to a lopsided win as they prepare for their domestic season in the third tier of England. The 22-year-old scored two goals and registered four assists last season but it wasn’t enough as Sunderland was relegated from the second-tier.

Sunderland begins their campaign on Aug. 4 at home against Charlton Athletic.

