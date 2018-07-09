The Best of MLS Week 19: Diomande, Real Salt Lake and more

Featured

The weekend slate of games in Week 19 on the Major League Soccer calendar didn’t produce as many fireworks as the midweek matches, but there were still some standout moments.

One of the league’s newest additions continued his incredible play in the final third, while a team in the Western Conference made a statement by taking down two of the clubs at the top of the standings.

Here’s a look at who our staff selected as the best performers from Week 19.

Player of the Week

Adama Diomande continued his ridiculous form in the LAFC attack by scoring twice against Orlando City and providing a pair of assists versus Houston.

The 28-year-old has nine goals and two assists since the start of June.

Team of the Week

Well done, Real Salt Lake.

Mike Petke’s team knocked off Sporting Kansas City 4-2 on Wednesday and then downed FC Dallas 2-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Week 19.

The pair of victories vaulted the Claret and Cobalt into fourth place in the Western Conference behind FC Dallas, LAFC and Sporting KC.

Rookie of the Week

Corey Baird continued his strong rookie campaign by scoring one of the four goals in RSL’s triumph over Sporting KC on Wednesday.

Goal of the Week

Tony Tchani produced a moment of brilliance, as he struck a shot from an odd angle in the box straight into the top-left corner of the net.

