Thursday Kickoff: Chelsea eyeing Donnarumma, Man United considers Lewandowski swoop, and more

The star goalkeeper carousel continues to spin, and the latest move could see the top young goalkeeper in the world heading to England.

Chelsea and AC Milan are in discussions about a deal that would send Gianluigi Donnarumma to Chelsea in a move that would also send Alvaro Morata to AC Milan, Tuttosport reported on Tuesday. The deal would go down if, as expected, Thibaut Courtois leaves Chelsea for Real Madrid.

Here are some other news items to get your Thursday going:

With Gareth Bale looking less likely to leave Real Madrid, Manchester United could re-direct its transfer focus to the Bayern Munich tandem of Robert Lewandowski and Thiago. (REPORT)

Chelsea’s transformation under new manager Maurizio Sarri roars on, with the Blues reportedly closing a deal to sign Italian defender Daniele Rugani from Juventus. (REPORT)

Valencia is reportedly trying to pry away young Portuguese standout Goncalo Guedes from Paris St. Germain. (REPORT)

Having already made a record-breaking deal to sign goalkeeper Alisson from Roma, Liverpool is in talks to sell goalkeeper Danny Ward to Leicester City. (REPORT)

One of the first tasks new Spain manager Luis Enrique has undertaken is trying to convince Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte to switch national team allegiances from France to Spain. (REPORT)

Fiorentina is trying to close in on a deal to land Brazilian Gerson on loan from Roma. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen could soon be on the move to England, with Bristol City having tabled a $3.9 million transfer offer that Steffen is reportedly open to being a part of.

LAFC, Houston, Chicago and Philadelphia all booked their places in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals after quarterfinal victories on Wednesday night.

Minnesota United defeated the New England Revolution in the only MLS league match of the night.

Mike Petke faced the music for his recent VAR rant, with MLS suspending and fining him.

Robert Kraft is reportedly leading an investment group that is trying to buy La Liga side Sevilla.

USWNT coach Jill Ellis named her preliminary roster for the upcoming Tournament of Nations.