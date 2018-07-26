Thursday Ticker: Bonucci seeks Juventus return, Mina nears Everton arrival, and more

Italian legend Leonardo Bonucci has only spent one season with AC Milan but the centerback seeks a return to Juventus.

The 31-year-old is ready for a move back to Juventus after moving to Milan in 2017-18, ESPN reports. After seven trophy-laden seasons with the Old Lady, Bonucci moved to Milan and made 51 appearances in all competitions a year ago.

Milan General Manager Leonardo admitted that Bonucci is ready to make an exit despite a new season right around the corner.

“We’re bound to FFP, so it won’t be a crazy market. It’ll be moderate and wise. The desire [to talk to Juve] started with Leonardo Bonucci, so if we can, we’ll make it happen. We have no objection to it,” Leonardo said.

“It all started from an idea, a very sensible and quiet one. It’s from here that all the talk started,” he stated. “It’s very normal for a player to have a wish. A player doesn’t just ask to leave, there’s also the project and objectives to consider.”

Milan continues their preseason preparations on July 31st against Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton inch closer to signing Colombian defender Yerry Mina

Everton are inching even closer to signing Colombian centerback Yerry Mina from Barcelona.

Despite interest from Germany and France, Mina looks ready for a move to Merseyside after Everton upped their offer for the 23-year-old. The Toffees recent offer for the defender stands at £27 million ($35m), which has been increased twice already Goal reported.

Mina has also been linked with Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, and West Ham United since his move to the Camp Nou. He signed a five-and-a-half year deal with Barca in January but made just six appearances as his team lifted the La Liga title.

Mina recently is coming off the 2018 World Cup with Colombia where his side was ousted by England in the Round of 16.

Swansea’s Andre Ayew agrees to Fenerbahce loan

Andre Ayew is on his way out of England.

The Swansea City striker has agreed to a loan to Fenerbahce of the Turkish Super League, Sky Sports reports. After two seasons at West Ham United, Ayew rejoined the Swans in January but was unable to help them remain in the top-flight.

Ayew, signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Swansea on his return but will not be apart of Graham Potter’s side as they try to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

“I understand the circumstances of the move – it’ part of the restructure of us going forward,” Potter told the club website.

“From my perspective he has been brilliant. He has applied himself in training, supported what we are trying to do and been very professional. He has been a joy to work with and we wish him the best.”

In two spells with the club, Ayew scored 12 goals in 46 appearances. He has also seen time with Marseille, Lorient, and Arles-Avignon during his career.

Newcastle close to acquiring Japan international Yoshinori Muto from Mainz

With three deals already sealed for Newcastle United, the Magpies are closing in on their fourth of the summer.

Rafa Benitez’s side are close to acquiring forward Yoshinori Muto from FSV Mainz for £9.5 million, BBC Sport reported. Muto scored 23 goals in 71 appearances for Mainz, since joining the Bundesliga club in 2015.

Muto would join Martin Dubravka, Fabian Schar, and Ki Sung-Yeung at St. James Park this season. He has earned 25 caps with the Japanese National Team, scoring two goals.

Muto was apart of Japan’s World Cup squad in Russia this summer.