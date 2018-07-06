Tim Ream signs new deal with Fulham

Tim Ream helped Fulham to a place in the Premier League for this season and was rewarded with a new contract on Friday.

Ream has inked a two-year deal with the London club, keeping him at Craven Cottage until the Summer of 2020. The centerback was Fulham’s Player of the Season in 2017-18 as they defeated Aston Villa, 1-0, in last May’s Playoff Final.

“I wanted to sort it out fairly quickly. It gives you the freedom and the licence to go out and focus on the football, so it’s just nice to have it done,” Ream said on the club’s website. “The goal all along was to be in the Premier League, and now to have the opportunity to play there with this group of guys is something that I think we’re all looking forward to, not just myself, and hopefully we can make it special this year.”

In his second full season with the club, the 30-year-old made 48 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal. He is an experienced defender that will be important as Fulham prepare for a successful campaign in England’s top-flight.

Ream also was Man of the Match six times last season for Fulham and last played in the Premier League in 2011 for Bolton.

Fulham opens their Premier League schedule on August 11th vs. Crystal Palace.