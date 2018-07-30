SBISoccer.com

Timothy Weah provides assist in PSG's preseason win over Atletico Madrid

Americans Abroad

Timothy Weah’s standout preseason continued with another solid performance on Monday.

Weah provided an assist on the second of Paris Saint-Germain’s three goals in a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Monday. The assist comes on the heals of Weah’s first senior goal with PSG in a preseason win over Bayern Munich last week.

Weah’s assist came in the 72nd minute as the U.S. Men’s National Team forward picked off an errant pass before playing a first-time pass to Moussa Diaby, who finished to give PSG the 2-0 lead.

While the match was missing a number of notable regulars, senior stars Marco Verrati, Angel di Maria and Adrien Rabiot earned the start for PSG while Atletico Madrid featured first team veterans in Juanfran, Kevin Gameiro and Luciano Vietto.

Here’s a closer look at Weah’s assist:

