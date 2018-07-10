Tuesday Kickoff: Juventus continues pursuit of Ronaldo, Torres signs in Japan and more

While one La Liga star continued to drum up headlines for a proposed move, another familiar striker sealed his own move to an Asian team.

Juventus executive Andrea Agnelli traveled to Greece on Tuesday to meet Cristiano Ronaldo in an effort to finalize the Portuguese star’s transfer. (REPORT)

Fernando Torres has signed with Japanese club Sagan Tosu. (REPORT)

Robert Lewandowski will reportedly stay with Bayern Munich this season. (REPORT)

Arsenal has signed Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira on a €30 million transfer. (REPORT)

Marco Asensio’s agent says the midfielder will remain with Real Madrid despite links with a move. (REPORT)

Mauro Icardi hinted that he will stay with Inter Milan despite Juventus rumors. (REPORT)

Valencia has signed midfielder Daniel Wass from Celta Cigo. (REPORT)

Fenerbahce has reportedly shown interest in Everton’s Yannick Bolasie. (REPORT)

Hull City has signed Reece Burke from West Ham. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Bobby Wood officially joined Hannover on loan. (READ)

Jesse Marsch was named an assistant coach by RB Leipzig.

Adama Diomande once again headlines the Best of MLS. (READ)

Domenec Torrent’s tactics helped NYCFC past the Red Bulls. (READ)

Julian Gressel’s versatility has been a major asset for Atlanta United. (READ)

Chris Armas’ coaching debut was a mixed bag for the Red Bulls. (READ)