USWNT Woman of the Match: Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan opened the 2018 Tournament of Nations with a hat trick in the U.S. Women’s National Team’s 4-2 win over Japan.

The three-goal effort by the experienced forward earned her SBI’s USWNT Woman of the Match.

Morgan opened the scoring in the 18th minute and scored again in the 26th and 56th minutes to open the gap between the USWNT and the team it beat in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final.

Megan Rapinoe, who scored the fourth USWNT goal, and Julie Ertz also turned in solid performances for Jill Ellis’ side in the tournament that serves as a tune-up for 2019 World Cup qualifying.

