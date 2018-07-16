Weah starts in Buffon's debut as PSG falls in friendly

A match headlined by Gianluigi Buffon’s debut ended poorly for Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain.

While several of the team’s biggest stars featured in Sunday’s World Cup final, a youth-led PSG team took on third-division Chambly for a friendly. The French powerhouse emerged as losers, as Chambly picked up a stunning 4-2 win in Sunday’s preseason tune-up.

Weah started and went a full 90 minutes, making him one of five PSG starters to play the duration of the match. The U.S. Men’s National Team forward created one of the team’s better chances of the first half, but saw his shot blocked away in the 32nd minute.

The match’s headliner was no doubt the debut of Buffon, who joined PSG from Juventus on a free transfer this summer. Midfielder Adrian Rabiot and winger Jese Rodriguez were the only other experienced players to feature in the match for the Ligue 1 champions.

Now, PSG will turn attention towards the International Champions Cup as the team will take on Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid during a nine-day trip that includes stops in Austria and Singapore.