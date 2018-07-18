Wednesday Kickoff: Liverpool agrees on record fee for Alisson, Real Madrid closes in on Courtois, and more

Liverpool went into the summer with a pressing need for a goalkeeper upgrade, and the Reds spared no expense to secure the player they wanted to fill that role.

Liverpool has agreed on a reported $86 million transfer for AS Roma and Brazilian national team goalkeeper Alisson, according to multiple reports. The fee would be a new record for a goalkeeper, shattering the old record set when Ederson moved from Benfica to Manchester City.

Liverpool must now agree to personal terms with Alisson to complete the move.

Real Madrid is reportedly edging closer to landing Belgian World Cup star and Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. (REPORT)

If Courtois moves as expected, it could clear the way for Petr Cech to make an emotional return to Chelsea. (REPORT)

In non-goalkeeper news, Chelsea’s bid to land Argentina and Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has reportedly drawn some competition from AC Milan. (REPORT)

Tottenham continues to be identified as the leading candidate to sign French World Cup winning defender Benjamin Pavard away from Bundesliga side Stuttgart. He won’t come cheap though. (REPORT)

Everton is reportedly edging closer to securing the services of Brazilian midfielder Malcolm. (REPORT)

Hernan Dario Gomez has stepped down as head coach of Panama after leading the Canaleros to their first World Cup. (REPORT)

