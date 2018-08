Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and more

Borussia Dortmund had a disappointing season a year ago to say the least but the Bundesliga side will hope for a huge step forward in 2018-19.

U.S. Men’s National Team star Christian Pulisic will hope to help Dortmund fight Bayern Munich and several others for the Bundesliga title this season, beginning this Sunday. Under new manager Lucien Favre, Dortmund begins their domestic season at Signal Iduna Park against RB Leipzig. Pulisic played in 41 matches across all competitions last season, scoring four goals and registering six assists.

Also in Bundesliga action, Weston McKennie and Schalke kick off their campaign on Saturday on the road at Wolfsburg. Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach hosts Bayer Leverkusen, while a pair of American strikers could face off in Bremen.

Tim Weah and PSG face Angers away at home, while Matt Miazga and Nantes host Caen in Ligue 1. Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town will seek a bounce back result against Cardiff City, while Tim Ream is expected to return for Fulham against Burnley.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

Ligue 1

Matt Miazga and Nantes face Caen on Saturday.

Timothy Weah and PSG face Angers on Saturday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Red Star FC on Friday.

England

Premier League

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Burnley on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Chelsea on Sunday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United on Monday.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face QPR on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Geoff Cameron and Stoke City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Preston North End on Saturday.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Hoffenheim on Friday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson, Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Bobby Wood and Hannover on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Caleb Stanko and Freiburg on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Augsburg on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Nurnberg on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face RB Leipzig on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Terrence Boyd, McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt face Joe Gyau and Duisburg on Friday.

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Bochum on Friday.

Brady Scott and FC Koln face Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Paderborn on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Guadalajara on Friday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Pachuca on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres on Saturday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Pumas on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face Veracruz on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Toluca on Sunday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Queretaro on Sunday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA Liga

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Sporting Lisbon on Saturday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Reus Deportiu face Zaragoza on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Sirius on Sunday.

Kofi Sarkodie and Trelleborg face AIK on Sunday.

Alex DeJohn, Andrew Stadler and Dalkurd face Hammarby on Monday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face AGF Aarhus on Friday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face AC Horsens on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Esbjerg FB on Monday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face ADO Den Haag on Friday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face Desevio Payne and Excelsior on Saturday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Charleroi on Saturday.

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Gent on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian face Aberdeen on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face FC Seoul on Saturday.

Switzerland

PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh and FC St Gallen face FC Luzern on Sunday.