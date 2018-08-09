Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: DeAndre Yedlin, Matt Miazga, and more

U.S. Men’s National Team defender DeAndre Yedlin had a strong Premier League campaign with Newcastle United a season ago, and the 25-year-old has his sights set on a strong start to the 2018-19 campaign this weekend.

England’s top-flight kicks off this weekend with Newcastle welcoming Tottenham to St. James Park in Saturday’s opener. Yedlin made 34 appearances for Rafa Benitez’s bunch a season ago and the right back will seek to increase that number even more this season.

Elsewhere, Matt Miazga will seek his Nantes debut as Ligue 1 play gets underway this weekend. Tim Weah will look to follow up a strong performance in last weekend’s French Super Cup triumph as PSG kicks off league action as well.

Andrija Novakovich will get his first taste of the Dutch Eredivisie as Fortuna Sittard travels to Excelsior. Eric Lichaj and Hull City travel to Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Championship, while Antonee Robinson and Wigan face a tough test at Aston Villa.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

Ligue 1

Matt Miazga and Nantes face Monaco on Saturday.

Timothy Weah and PSG face Caen on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face US Orleans on Friday.

England

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and AFC Bournemouth face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Chelsea on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Reading on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Brentford on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Luton Town on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Scunthorpe United face Walsall on Saturday.

Germany

German 2. Bundesliga

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Ingolstadt on Friday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt face St. Pauli on Friday.

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face Bochum on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Hamburg on Sunday.

Brady Scott and FC Koln face Union Berlin on Monday.

German Regionalliga

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin II face ZFC Meuselwitz on Sunday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen II face Havelse on Sunday

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Morelia on Friday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Veracruz on Friday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Omar Gonzalez and Atlas on Saturday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Monterrey on Saturday.

Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres face Toluca on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Queretaro on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Guadalajara on Sunday.

Rubio Rubin, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face Cruz Azul on Sunday.

Portugal

Premeira Liga

Keaton Parks and Benfica face V. Guimaraes on Friday.

Sweden

Swedish Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Alex DeJohn, Andrew Stadler and Dalkurd on Friday.

Kofi Sarkodie and Trelleborg face Sundsvall on Monday.

Denmark

Danish Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Odense on Saturday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland on Sunday.

Bill Hamid and Midtjylland face AC Horsens on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face Desevio Payne and Excelsior on Saturday.

Belgium

Belgian Pro League

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk on Friday.

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Charleroi on Sunday.

Scotland

Scottish Premier League

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Celtic on Saturday.