Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Eric Lichaj, Lynden Gooch, and more

Following five seasons with English second-tier side Nottingham Forest, USMNT defender Eric Lichaj begins his new task with Hull City this weekend.

Lichaj moved to Hull this offseason and the Tigers kick off their EFL Championship campaign on Monday against Aston Villa. As for Lichaj, he will look to help Hull improve on their 18th place finish from a season ago as they seek promotion back to the English Premier League.

Elsewhere this weekend, Lynden Gooch and Sunderland begin their campaign in the EFL League One against Charlton Athletic. Liga MX resumes with several Americans doing battle in league play. William Yarborough will hope to be in action as Club Leon battles Rubio Rubin and Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana.

In Denmark, Emmanuel Sabbi will look for another start as Hobro battles Horsens. Kakuta Manneh will seek playing time in the Swiss Pro League with St. Gallen, while Josh Gatt hopes for an appearance in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Aston Villa on Monday.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Pumas on Friday.

Joe Corona and Club America’s face Pachuca on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Michael Orozco and Pumas on Saturday.

Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Jose Torres and Puebla on Sunday.

Rubio Rubin, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face William Yarborough and Club Leon on Sunday.

Swedish Allsvenskan

Andrew Stadler, Alex DeJohn and Dalkurd face Brommapojkarna on Saturday.

Danish Superliagen

Bill Hamid and Midtjylland face Velje on Saturday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Brondby on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Horsens on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Vendsyssel on Monday.

Belgian Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Antwerp on Saturday.

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Oostende on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Mouscron on Sunday.

Austrian Bundesliga

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Rapid Wien on Saturday.

Swiss Pro League

Kakuta Manneh and St. Gallen face FC Thun on Sunday.