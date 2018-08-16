Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Tim Weah, Christian Pulisic, and more

Timothy Weah’s Ligue 1 campaign got off with a bang last weekend and the 18-year-old is seeking an encore on Saturday.

Weah scored the third goal in a 3-0 PSG rout of Caen last weekend, for his first league goal with the club. Now Weah will seek a similar performance as Thomas Tuchel’s side travel to Guingamp in league play. With several playmaking attackers returning for PSG, his playing time could be limited, but if he continues to score he will give Tuchel a lot to consider.

Elsewhere, the German DFB Pokal begins this weekend with Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie headlining the play. Both Borussia Dortmund and Schalke face lower-level competition, while several other Americans seek playing time.

Shaq Moore will seek his first start with Spanish second-tier side Reus Deportiu as they begin league play. Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face a tough league test vs. PSV while Romain Gall and Malmo return to Allsvenskan play at home in Sweden.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

Ligue 1

Matt Miazga and Nantes face Dijon on Saturday.

Timothy Weah and PSG face Guingamp on Saturday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face AS Nancy Lorraine on Friday.

England

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Manchester City on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Preston North End on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Millwall on Saturday.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Scunthorpe United on Sunday.

Germany

German DFB Pokal

Terrence Boyd, McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt face 1. FC Magdeburg on Friday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face 1. FC Schweinfurt on Friday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face SV Elversberg on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson, Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Wormatia on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Ulm on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Drochtersen/Assen on Saturday.

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face Dassendorf on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face RW Oberhausen on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Hastedt on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hannover face Karlsruher on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face TuS RW Koblenz on Sunday.

Brady Scott and FC Koln face BFC Dynamo on Sunday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Eintracht Braunschweig on Monday.

Caleb Stanko and SC Freiburg face Energie Cottbus on Monday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Julian Green and Greuther Furth on Monday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Morelia on Friday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa on Saturday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Pachuca on Saturday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Queretaro on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face Toluca on Sunday.

Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA Liga

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Boavista on Saturday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Reus Deportiu face Las Palmas on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Alex DeJohn, Andrew Stadler and Dalkurd face Sirius on Friday.

Romain Gall and Malmo face Kofi Sarkodie and Trelleborg on Saturday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Randers on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Vejle on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face AC Horsens on Monday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face PSV on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face De Graafschap on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face Feyenoord on Sunday.

Belgium

Pro League

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Mouscron on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Oostende on Saturday.

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Standard Liege on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Antwerp on Sunday.

Scotland

Premier League

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian face Aberdeen on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Daegu on Saturday.