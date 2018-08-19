Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Andrija Novakovich, Weston McKennie, and more

Andrija Novakovich torched the Dutch second-tier with 19 goals a season ago and his form carried over with the start of his time in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

The 21-year-old netted his first goal for Fortuna Sittard on Saturday, despite a 2-1 home defeat to PSV. Novakovich slid home in the 61st-minute to level the score for Sittard at 1-1, before PSV netted a winner in stoppage time. It will certainly do the U.S. forward’s confidence good as he tries to fight for a consistent spot in the team’s starting XI.

Also, Tim Weah got his first Ligue 1 start of the season as PSG rolled past Guingamp 3-1. Matt Miazga got some valuable playing time with Nantes, despite their loss on the road. Quentin Westberg was back in between the posts for Auxerre in their Ligue 2 victory at home.

Elsewhere, John Brooks started in Wolfsburg’s German DFB Pokal win while Weston McKennie started in Schalke’s triumph. Antonee Robinson and Eric Lichaj each got the nod for their respective clubs in the EFL Championship, while Romain Gall came off the bench in Malmo’s league triumph at home.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

Ligue 1

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Nantes’ 2-0 loss to Dijon on Saturday.

Timothy Weah started and played 45 minutes in PSG’s 3-1 win over Guingamp on Saturday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg started and played 90 minutes in Auxerre’s 1-0 win over AS Nancy Lorraine on Friday.

England

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress in Newcastle United’s 0-0 draw with Cardiff City on Saturday.

Tim Ream did not dress in Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress for Tottenham Hotspur.

Danny Williams dressed but did not play in Huddersfield Town’s 6-1 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress for Nottingham Forest.

Geoff Cameron did not dress in Stoke City’s 2-2 draw with Preston North End on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 1-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday

Duane Holmes did not dress in Derby County’s 2-1 loss to Millwall on Saturday.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 3-0 win over Scunthorpe United on Sunday.

Germany

German DFB Pokal

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played one minutes in Darmstadt’s 1-0 win over 1. FC Magdeburg on Friday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 2-0 win over 1. FC Schweinfurt on Friday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win over SV Elversberg on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson, Josh Sargent did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 6-1 win over Wormatia on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 loss to SSV Ulm on Saturday.

Chris Richards did not dress in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win over SV Drochtersen/Assen on Saturday.

Joe Gyau did not dress in Duisburg’s 1-0 win over Dassendorf on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten dressed but did not play in Sandhausen’s 6-0 win over RW Oberhausen on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 11-1 win over Hastedt on Sunday.

Bobby Wood came off the bench, registered ONE assist, and played 25 minutes in Hannover’s 6-0 win over Karlsruher on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 5-0 win over TuS RW Koblenz on Sunday.

Brady Scott did not dress in FC Koln’s 9-1 win over BFC Dynamo on Sunday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Eintracht Braunschweig on Monday.

Caleb Stanko and SC Freiburg face Energie Cottbus on Monday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Julian Green and Greuther Furth on Monday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Atlas’ 1-0 loss to Morelia on Friday.

Jose Torres started and played 90 minutes in Puebla’s 2-2 draw with Necaxa on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes for Necaxa.

Michael Orozco started and played 90 minutes in Lobos’ 3-0 loss to Pachuca on Saturday.

Joe Corona dressed but did not play in Club America’s 1-1 draw with Queretaro on Saturday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 3-0 loss to Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face Toluca on Sunday.

Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA Liga

Keaton Parks did not dress in Benfica’s 2-0 win over Boavista on Saturday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Reus Deportiu face Las Palmas on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Alex DeJohn started and played 90 minutes in Dalkurd’s 3-2 win over Sirius on Friday.

Andrew Stadler did not dress for Dalkurd.

Romain Gall came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Malmo’s 3-0 win over Trelleborg on Saturday.

Kofi Sarkodie started and played 90 minutes for Trelleborg.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 3-0 loss to Randers on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 45 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-0 win over Vejle on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face AC Horsens on Monday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Andrija Novakovich started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 2-1 loss to PSV on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown dressed but did not play in NAC Breda’s 3-0 win over De Graafschap on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s 3-0 loss to Feyenoord on Sunday.

Belgium

Pro League

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 2-0 win over Mouscron on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 2-1 loss to Oostende on Saturday.

Juan Torres did not dress in Lokeren’s 3-0 loss to Standard Liege on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw with Antwerp on Sunday.

Scotland

League Cup

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts’ 1-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman started and played 64 minutes in Hibernian’s 3-2 win over Ross County on Sunday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt started and played — minutes in Rheindorf Altach’s — SK Strum Graz on Sunday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 2-0 win over Daegu on Saturday.

Switzerland

Swiss Cup

Kekuta Manneh and FC St. Gallen face Ueberstorf on Sunday.