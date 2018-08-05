Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Lynden Gooch, Timothy Weah, and more

Lynden Gooch had been linked with a move away from Sunderland this summer but the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder made his first start of the new EFL season count this weekend.

Gooch scored a 96th minute winner to give the Black Cats a 2-1 comeback win at the Stadium of Light over Charlton Athletic. The 22-year-old was a lively presence in the midfield, willing to take on defenders at will. His hard work payed off as he headed in at the back post to seal an opening day win for Sunderland.

Elsewhere, Tim Weah scored for PSG in their French Super Cup triumph against Monaco while Antonee Robinson registered an assist in his Wigan debut.

Emmanuel Sabbi scored in Danish Superliga play for Hobro in a 2-2 draw. A pair of Americans made appearances in Sweden, while Brendan Hines-Ike started in Belgium.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

French Super Cup

Timothy Weah started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in PSG’s 4-0 win over Monaco.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Wigan’s 3-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Aston Villa on Monday.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

German Regionalliga

Josh Sargent started, scored ONE goal, and played 89 minutes in Werder Bremen II’s 4-0 win over Hamburg II on Friday.

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez dressed but did not play in Atlas’ 3-0 loss to Pumas on Friday.

Joe Corona started and played 68 minutes in Club America’s 3-1 win over Pachuca on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-0 win over Lobos on Saturday.

Michael Orozco started and played 90 minutes for Lobos.

Eduardo Fernandez did not dress in Tigres’ 1-0 loss to Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Jose Torres and Puebla on Sunday.

Rubio Rubin, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face William Yarborough and Club Leon on Sunday.

Swedish Allsvenskan

Alex DeJohn started and played 90 minutes in Dalkurd’s 2-1 loss to Brommapojkarna on Saturday.

Andrew Stadler started and played 76 minutes for Dalkurd.

Danish Superliagen

Bill Hamid did not dress in Midtjylland’s 3-1 win over Vejle on Saturday.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 2-0 loss to Brondby on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 2-2 draw with Horsens on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Vendsyssel on Monday.

Belgian Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 0-0 draw with Antwerp on Saturday.

Juan Torres did not dress in Lokeren’s 3-2 loss to Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 5-2 win over Oostende on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-0 win over Mouscron on Sunday.

Austrian Bundesliga

Josh Gatt came off the bench, registered ONE assist, and played 33 minutes in Rheindorf Altach’s 1-1 draw with Rapid Wien on Saturday.

Swiss Pro League

Kakuta Manneh dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’ 3-2 win over FC Thun on Sunday.